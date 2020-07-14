China says US is undermining stability in South China Sea

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jul 14) the United States is a troublemaker undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, responding to Washington rejecting Beijing's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the waters.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that China has never strived to build an empire in the South China Sea.

He rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments in a statement issued on Monday.

Pompeo had said the the United States would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as illegal.



Those comments were followed by accusations by Japan on Tuesday, in which the country's annual defence review said China was pushing its territorial claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

