China extends deal with Vatican on bishops by two years

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly general audience virtually due to coronavirus outbreak
FILE PHOTO: A nun passes by tourists taking pictures on St Peter's Square as Pope Francis gives his weekly general audience virtually from a library inside the Vatican due to measures to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Vatican Aug 5, 2020. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

BEIJING: China and the Vatican have decided to extend a deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China by another two years, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday (Oct 22).

The Vatican's accord with Beijing, signed two years ago, expired on Thursday.

It gives the pope the final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, and the Chinese government allows all of them, including those hailing from a state-backed Church, to recognise the pope's authority.

China and the Vatican will remain in close communication, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.

