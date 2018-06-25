China Vice Premier Liu says China, EU aim to conclude talks on bilateral investment deal

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shake hands before the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jun 25, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)
BEIJING: China and the European Union aim to conclude talks on a bilateral investment agreement, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday (Jun 25), as both sides agreed to oppose protectionism and defend the global multilateral trading system.

China hopes the EU will take concrete steps to ease restrictions on European exports to China, said Liu in remarks in a joint press conference with EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen in Beijing.

Katainen in his remarks called on China to ease market access restrictions and tackle the issue of steel overcapacity.

