China warns its citizens of police harassment, crime in US

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry has warned companies operating in the United States they could face harassment from US law enforcement agencies, state media reported on Tuesday (Jun 4).

China's foreign ministry said US law enforcement agencies have "repeatedly" used methods such as immigration and on-site interviews to "harass" Chinese citizens in the US.

It urged Chinese nationals and Chinese-funded institutions in the US to be cautious and "increase awareness and strengthen preventive measures."



The tourism ministry also warned Chinese tourists of potential threats such as robbery and gun violence while visiting the United States, state media said.

"Recently, shootings, robberies and thefts have occurred frequently in the United States," state media reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.



The statement urged Chinese tourists to "fully assess the risk" and "improve their awareness of safety and security".



The warnings come amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies and other tensions, including trading barbs over each others' human rights records.



China's education ministry on Monday warned its students against studying in the US, citing an uptick in visa denials and delays.



State television, citing the education ministry, reported that some students seeking to study in the US had encountered problems with their applications recently.

"This has affected Chinese students going to study in the United States or smoothly completing their studies," the state television added.

"The education ministry reminds students and academics of the need to strengthen risk assessment before studying abroad, enhance prevention awareness, and make corresponding preparations."



Last year, China's embassy in Washington issued a security advisory to Chinese nationals travelling to the US, warning tourists to be aware of issues including expensive medical bills, the threat of public shootings and robberies, and searches and seizures by customs agents.

