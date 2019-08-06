China warns of countermeasures if US puts missiles on its 'doorstep'

BEIJING: China warned Tuesday (Aug 6) it would take countermeasures if the US goes ahead with plans to deploy ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday in Australia that he was in favour of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, possibly within months.



Washington formally pulled out last week from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a 1987 pact with the former Soviet Union that banned ground-launched nuclear and conventional ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500km to 5,000km.

US officials had accused Russia of not complying with the treaty but the withdrawal also allows the Pentagon to develop new weapons to counter China, which boasts an increasingly sophisticated land-based missile force. Beijing was not a party to the deal and refused to join.

Fu Cong, director general of the arms control department at China's foreign ministry, said Beijing "will not stand idly by" and watch the United States base missiles in Asia.

"If the US deploys missiles in this part of the world, at the doorstep of China, China will be forced to take countermeasures," Fu told reporters.

"I urge our neighbours to exercise prudence and not to allow the US deployment of intermediate-range missiles on their territory," Fu said.

He specifically mentioned Japan, South Korea, and Australia, warning it would not serve their national security interests.

Fu did not specify how China would respond but said "everything will be on the table" if US allies made allowances for the missiles.

He also reiterated that China had no interest in taking part in any trilateral talks with the United States and Russia to come to new terms on such weapons, arguing that most of China's missiles could not reach the US heartland.

"Given the huge gap between the nuclear arsenals of China and that of the U.S. and the Russian Federation, I don't think it is reasonable or even fair to expect China to participate in an arms reduction negotiation at this stage," Fu said.

Australia on Monday ruled out hosting ground-based US missiles after talks with Washington's top defence and diplomatic officials.



"It's not been asked of us, not being considered, not been put to us. I think I can rule a line under that," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the notion.



"SOONER RATHER THAN LATER"

The INF treaty was considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture but the United States said the bilateral pact had given other countries - namely China - free rein to develop their own long-range missiles.

Esper, the new Pentagon chief, said Saturday that Washington would like to deploy the missiles "sooner rather than later," speaking to reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia.

"I would prefer months... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."

The announcement was the latest US plan to irk China, which is vying with Washington for influence in the region, but Esper said Beijing should not be surprised.

The rise of a militarily more assertive China in the region has worried traditional US allies such as Australia and New Zealand, and Beijing's actions in the South China Sea have alarmed neighbours with competing territorial claims to the strategic waterway.

Esper did not specify where the US intended to deploy the weapons but experts say the most likely location for deployment is the island of Guam, which hosts significant US military facilities.

Washington withdrew from the INF treaty on Friday after accusing Russia of violating it for years.

Under the pact signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Washington and Moscow agreed to limit the use of conventional and nuclear missiles with a range of 500km to 5,000km

But its unravelling had been on the cards for months amid worsening ties between Russia and the US.

