China to maintain ban on outbound tours due to COVID-19 risk

SHANGHAI: China will continue to suspend outbound group tours and ban travel agencies from allowing inbound tours due to the risk of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases this winter, authorities said.

The country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism made the announcement in a notice published on its website on Wednesday (Oct 21).

Advertisement

Advertisement

China first suspended both domestic and outbound tours in January as part of stringent pandemic control measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

Since July it has allowed domestic tours to resume, amid a sharp drop in the number of new local cases.

Its curbs on outbound group tours have had a debilitating impact on the tourism industry in countries such as Thailand, which have become heavily reliant on Chinese tourists over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared with 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

All 14 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram