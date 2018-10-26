China willing to advance ties with Japan - Chinese premier

Asia

China willing to advance ties with Japan - Chinese premier

China is willing to advance its relations with Japan and return to healthy and normalised two-way ties, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcome ceremony outside
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bookmark

BEIJING: China is willing to advance its relations with Japan and return to healthy and normalised two-way ties, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China also supports talks between Japan and North Korea to resolves issues, Li said at a joint briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Beijing.

Both nations recognise that free trade should be safeguarded, Li said, adding that China had no wish to pursue a competitive devaluation of its yuan.

(Reporting by Philip Wen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark