One dead in China outbreak of previously unknown virus

BEIJING: One person has died from pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in an outbreak of a previously unknown virus, the Wuhan health authorities said on Saturday (Jan 11).

China's official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that preliminary lab results conducted by a team of experts showed the pathogen was a new type of coronavirus.



UPDATE: According to reports, the patient who died was a 61 year old man. He had frequented the seafood market in Wuhan, that’s been linked to the outbreak. He died on Thursday night in spite of treatment efforts — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) January 11, 2020

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Some of the virus types cause less severe disease, while some - like the one that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) - are far more severe.



The pneumonia outbreak started last month, and 59 cases had been reported by Chinese authorities by Sunday.



The World Health Organization has noted that coronaviruses emerge periodically - including in 2002 to cause SARS and in 2012 to cause MERS.

It said that according to Chinese authorities, the virus behind the Wuhan cases can cause severe illness in some patients and does not appear to pass easily from person to person.