No one can 'dictate' to China what it should do: Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday (Dec 18) to push ahead with China's "reform and opening up" but warned that no one can "dictate" what it does, as the Communist Party celebrated the policy's 40th anniversary.



While he pledged to press forward with the economic reforms initiated under late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping in December 1978, Xi indicated that there would be no change to the one-party system.



"The great banner of socialism has always been flying high over the Chinese land," Xi said in a speech at Beijing's imposing Great Hall of the People.

Xi's speech comes amid mounting pressure to accelerate reforms and improve market access for foreign companies as a bitter trade war with the United States weighs on the Chinese economy.​​​​​​​



"No one is in a position to dictate to the Chinese people what should or should not be done," Xi said.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and others attend an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Dec 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)



"We must resolutely reform what should and can be changed, we must resolutely not reform what shouldn't and can't be changed."



"We will reinforce the development of the state economy while guiding the development of the non-state economy," Xi said.

"Opening brings progress while closure leads to backwardness," he added.



China's heavy support of its sprawling state sector has been a point of contention with the United States.

Retired Chinese basketball player Yao Ming holds his certificate next to Baidu's Chief Executive Officer Robin Li at an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Dec 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

The trade war has spurred some Chinese entrepreneurs, government advisers and think tanks to call for faster economic reforms and the freeing up of a private sector stifled by state controls and struggling to gain access to credit.

Xi and US President Donald Trump agreed this month to a 90-day truce in the trade dispute, which halted the threatened escalation of punitive tariffs while the two sides continue negotiations.

