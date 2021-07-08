Chinese city on Myanmar border reports 2 new local COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported two new confirmed locally transmitted cases for Wednesday (Jul 7), of which one was previously identified as an asymptomatic case.

This compared with 15 confirmed locally transmitted cases the previous day, which were all identified in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yunnan province also reported one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad.



The province has recorded a spate of local cases recently, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission.

China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram