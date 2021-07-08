Chinese city on Myanmar border reports 2 new local COVID-19 cases

Asia

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports 2 new local COVID-19 cases

Woman shops inside a supermarket in Beijing
A woman wearing a face mask shops inside a supermarket following a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing, China, Jun 19, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported two new confirmed locally transmitted cases for Wednesday (Jul 7), of which one was previously identified as an asymptomatic case.

This compared with 15 confirmed locally transmitted cases the previous day, which were all identified in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar.

READ: Stay-at-home orders in Myanmar's Yangon as COVID-19 cases spike

Yunnan province also reported one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad.

The province has recorded a spate of local cases recently, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission.

China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark