Chinese city on Myanmar border reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China on Friday (Jul 9) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All were located in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

This compared with two confirmed locally transmitted cases the previous day, which were all identified in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar.



Yunnan also reported nine cases imported from abroad, and two asymptomatic cases for Thursday. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.



The province has recorded a spate of local cases recently, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission.



Overall, China reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 10 a day earlier.

As of Thursday, mainland China had a total of 91,989 confirmed coronavirus cases.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

