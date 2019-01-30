Chinese begin new year holiday exodus in the millions

BEIJING: Millions of Chinese have begun the annual exodus for Chinese New Year, the world's largest annual human migration, leaving major cities to return to their hometowns for the holiday.

The most important holiday in the Chinese calendar places great emphasis on family reunions, and travellers must get home by Monday (Feb 4) to usher in the Year of the Pig the following day.

Advertisement

Rail operators expect some 413 million trips during this year's holiday season. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

At Beijing Railway Station early on Wednesday, thousands were milling around in the cold, wrapped up in thick coats and wheeling their luggage.

They included a group of children with brightly coloured bags emblazoned with cartoon characters, a stark contrast to the dark, wintry morning.

A woman and a girl sleep inside the Beijing Railway Station before taking trains ahead of Chinese New Year. (Photo: Nicolas Asfouri)

Advertisement

Advertisement

People sleep inside the Beijing Railway Station before taking trains ahead of Chinese New Year. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

Readying for a 32-hour journey from Beijing to Huaihua in Hunan province, central China, passengers kept themselves entertained on mobile phones while sipping tea from flasks.

Many who bought standing-only tickets were perched on their luggage along the aisle, or on tiny foldable stools sold on the Beijing platform. Others dozed in their cramped seats.

Passengers travel in a train in Beijing as they head back to their hometowns ahead of Chinese New Year. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

In the sleeper cabins there was a buzz in the air, with families chatting and sharing food and children playing along the corridors. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

In the sleeper cabins, there was a buzz in the air, with families chatting and sharing food and children playing along the corridors.

Rail operators expect about 413 million trips during this year's holiday season, up 8.3 per cent from a year ago, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

