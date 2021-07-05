Chinese city bordering Myanmar reports three COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Health authorities in Ruili, a Chinese city in the southwestern province of Yunnan bordering Myanmar, reported three locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Monday from the day prior.

The outbreak marks the most recent spate of local cases in China since Jun 21, when the southern Guangdong province reported two individuals had contracted the virus. The outbreak in that region has since been contained.

In response to the cases in Ruili, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said that individuals cannot leave or enter the city without special permission, starting Jul 5.

The city also said it plans to conduct mass testing of all residents over the next two days.

