Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison: Xinhua

BEIJING: A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui, said in November 2018, that he had used gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Tom Hogue)