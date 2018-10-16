Chinese drug regulator fines Changsheng Bio-Tech unit over vaccine scandal

China's drug regulator imposed penalties on a unit of Changsheng Bio-Technology worth 9.1 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) over a vaccine scandal, Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: China's drug regulator imposed penalties on a unit of Changsheng Bio-Technology worth 9.1 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) over a vaccine scandal, Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The penalties involved a fine and the confiscation of illegal earnings. The drug authority also banned 14 executives of Changsheng Bio-Technology from working in the drug business, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

The company was accused in July of falsifying data for a rabies vaccine and manufacturing an ineffective vaccine for babies, sparking widespread consumer anger.

(US$1 = 6.9172 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edmund Blair)