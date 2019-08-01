Chinese envoy in New Zealand lauds students in anti-Hong Kong scuffle

WELLINGTON: China's consulate general in Auckland on Thursday (Aug 1) praised the "spontaneous patriotism" of pro-Beijing students who reportedly manhandled a Hong Kong-supporting protester on a university campus in New Zealand's largest city.

In a statement, the Chinese mission also criticised pro-Hong Kong democracy activists in New Zealand for using "so-called freedom of expression" to spread falsehoods.

The statement, which attracted criticism from New Zealand lawmakers and academics, was issued after a scuffle on Monday at a University of Auckland demonstration supporting democracy in Hong Kong.

Video of the incident posted online shows a group of men, reportedly mainland Chinese, surrounding a female protester and heckling her before pushing her to the ground.

The university told TVNZ it was investigating the incident while police said they were attempting to identify the men involved.

The consulate general in Auckland accused the protesters of "demonising" China and promoting secessionism for Hong Kong.

"The consulate general expresses its appreciation to the (pro-Beijing) students for their spontaneous patriotism, and opposes any form of secessionism," it said.

It also condemned the protesters, saying they were "distorting the factual situation in Hong Kong under the pretext of so-called freedom of expression".

Opposition lawmaker David Seymour said the New Zealand government, which has not yet commented on the issue, should not allow a foreign mission to condone such physical confrontation.

"(Foreign Minister) Winston Peters needs to tell the Chinese ambassador to respect our law and values," he tweeted.

University of Canterbury China expert Anne-Marie Brady, a long-time critic of Beijing's "soft power" activities in New Zealand, said the statement was a worrying development.

"It is quite concerning to see PRC (People's Republic of China) diplomats encouraging and praising PRC international students to intervene in a peaceful protest in New Zealand," she told the New Zealand Herald.

"There seems to be a pattern emerging, with similar reports from the protests in Brisbane."

A Chinese envoy in Australia reportedly praised the "patriotic behaviour" of students after a similar confrontation in Brisbane last week, prompting Canberra to warn foreign diplomats they must respect free speech.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said all foreign diplomats were expected to honour the protected right to free speech and lawful protest, "even on contentious and sensitive issues".