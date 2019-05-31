Chinese militarisation of South China Sea "excessive", says acting Pentagon chief

SINGAPORE: Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Friday (May 31) that China's militarisation of the disputed South China Sea had been "excessive."

Shanahan, speaking with reporters in Singapore on the sidelines of a defence forum, said China's actions in the South China Sea, like installing surface to air missiles, was "excessive" and "overkill."

China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing's militarisation of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.