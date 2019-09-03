3 Chinese nationals deported over assault of immigration officers at KLIA2

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Chinese nationals have been deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia after two immigration officers were assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Saturday (Aug 31).

The incident happened at 12.30am when two men - aged 28 and 30 - and a 33-year-old woman from China were escorted by the officers to a holding area after their arrival, said Immigration Department Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud.



All three Chinese nationals had been issued Not To Land orders as they did not meet necessary requirements and their reasons for entering Malaysia were suspicious, the Star reported, citing the director-general.

According to the New Straits Times, the two men were seen loitering in the women's holding area and were instructed to move to the men's holding area.

The two men refused to follow the officers' instructions and punched immigration officers Muhammad Firdaus and Mohd Sahlan.

"One of them pushed and punched at Firdaus’s chest, while another one punched Sahlan," the New Straits Times reported the director-general as saying.

“They were then stopped by other immigration officers, who were on duty."

Both officers reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The Chinese nationals were deported that day and blacklisted from entering Malaysia.

"The reason given by the Chinese nationals for their entry was suspicious and they did not meet the requirements under Section 8 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963," said the director-general.

"A police report was made by the officers involved to safeguard the interests of the department."