Chinese policeman killed trying to save pedestrians from speeding car

WUHAN, China: A policeman was killed while trying to save pedestrians from a speeding car that mounted a pavement in Hubei province on Monday (Apr 30).

One pedestrian died in hospital and three others were injured.

Videos circulating on Weibo show a silver car speeding around in circles with its hazard lights on. It later accelerated towards a pavement, knocked down a lamp post and ploughed into pedestrians before abruptly swerving back onto the road.



According to Jingshan county police, authorities rushed to the scene after receiving complaints that a car was speeding in the area at about 8.50pm.



The Shanghaiist reported that one of the policemen pushed a pedestrian out of the vehicle's path, shouting: "Get out of the way!" Those were the officer's last words as he was hit by the car and later died in hospital.

Local police have identified the officer as 50-year-old Liu Guibin.



"Without his push, I would be lying there under the wheels," Xinhua quoted one of the pedestrians as saying.



The driver has been arrested and investigations are ongoing, but the police have ruled out the possibility that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver's motives remain unclear, said Xinhua.

