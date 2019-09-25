Chinese relatives marry, divorce 23 times in home scheme

BEIJING: Eleven Chinese relatives married and divorced each other 23 times within a month to obtain apartments given out by the state, Chinese media reported.

The cunning family came up with the scheme after officials offered 40 sq m apartments to residents living in an area where homes were demolished, as part of a development project in eastern Zhejiang province.

Police said that 13 people became residents of the village and were eligible for the apartments through the marriage scam, the People's Daily reported on Tuesday (Sep 24).

The ploy started when a man named Pan re-married his ex-wife Shi, who he had earlier divorced in 2011, according to Chinese reports.

They decided to tie the knot again on Mar 6 because Shi was registered as a resident of the local village, a qualification needed to win a free apartment.

Six days later, they divorced. Shi had obtained her residency permit.

The experience didn't leave him with cold feet. Within a month, he had married and divorced his sister-in-law - and her sister.

Pan's father also married and divorced a few times, including with his mother-in-law.

Pan's ex-wife, meanwhile, found another ex-husband to marry.

Cousins, brothers and sisters got into the act for a total of 23 weddings and divorces, according to the Global Times.

The suspects expressed regret for their actions, the newspaper said.

Police have opened an investigation.

