Chinese woman detained for hiding virus contact history: Report

Asia

Chinese woman detained for hiding virus contact history: Report

China coronavirus
This photo taken on Jan 22, 2020, shows medical staff members wearing protective suits at the Zhongnan hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (STR/AFP)

Bookmark

BEIJING: A 36-year-old woman in China's northern municipality of Tianjin was detained by police on Monday (Feb 3) after "deliberately concealing" her contact with someone from a coronavirus-stricken area, according to Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the woman surnamed Liu had hurt virus prevention and control work through her actions and local public security authorities took her in for "administrative detention". It was not clear whether she had since been released.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, with more than 17,000 cases of infection.

READ: New Chinese city locked down as virus kills abroad

READ: Novel coronavirus from Wuhan could transmit through human faeces, say scientists

China has implemented strict transport curbs in the areas most affected by the virus and asked all those who have visited Hubei, where almost all the deaths have occurred, to isolate themselves for 14 days.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage on the Wuhan coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram 

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark