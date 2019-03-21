Malaysia confirms teenager previously thought missing died in Christchurch terror attack

PUTRAJAYA: A 17-year-old Malaysian who was previously thought missing died in the Christchurch terror attack, Malaysia's foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday (Mar 21).

"With deep sorrow and with consent from the family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to confirm that Muhammad Haziq bin Mohd Tarmizi, 17, was among the 50 victims who lost their lives in the tragic shooting incident in Christchurch," said the ministry in a statement announcing the death.

The teenager was the son of another Malaysian, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, who was injured in the shootings last Friday.



Two other Malaysians were also injured in the attack.

The Malaysian government conveys its "heartfelt condolences" to the 17-year-old's family, said the ministry.

Minister at the Prime Minister's Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa will be flying to Christchurch to represent the government in "giving support" to Malaysians affected by the incident, it added.

"The ministry would like to seek the understanding of the media and the public to respect the feelings of the family members during this difficult period."

Fifty people were killed during the deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch last week. The terror attack has been described as New Zealand's worst mass shooting.

A 28-year-old Australian man has been charged with murder over the attack. He was remanded without plea and is due back in court on Apr 5, and is likely to face more charges.



PRESS RELEASE: Announcement on the Passing of Allahyarham Muhammad Haziq bin Mohd Tarmizi pic.twitter.com/jMcJ50kuaQ — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) March 20, 2019



