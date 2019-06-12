Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters try to reach parliament

HONG KONG: Police used tear gas, pepper spray and batons on Wednesday (Jun 12) to beat back umbrella-wielding protesters who tried to reach Hong Kong's parliament as demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill turned violent.

Clashes broke out shortly after 3:00pm (0700 GMT) - the deadline protesters had given for the government to abandon a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to China.

Protesters using umbrellas as shields could be seen trying to get closer to riot police protecting the Legislative Council building, with projectiles thrown at officers who responded with pepper spray and baton charges.