Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane: Airline Spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Search teams on Thursday (May 28) recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed last week, a spokesman for the airline said.

The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last Friday into a crowded residential district of the port city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board. Two people survived.

An airplane debris is seen at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

"The search resumed this morning and the voice recorder was found buried in the debris," spokesman Abdullah H Khan said in a statement. "The cockpit voice recorder recovery will help a lot in the investigation."

Men walk on the debris at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The flight data recorder had already been found.

