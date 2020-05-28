Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane: Airline Spokesman
ISLAMABAD: Search teams on Thursday (May 28) recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed last week, a spokesman for the airline said.
The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last Friday into a crowded residential district of the port city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board. Two people survived.
"The search resumed this morning and the voice recorder was found buried in the debris," spokesman Abdullah H Khan said in a statement. "The cockpit voice recorder recovery will help a lot in the investigation."
The flight data recorder had already been found.