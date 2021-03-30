Coldplay sponsors vessel to help clean polluted rivers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: In addition to the one it already has, Malaysia is set to receive by the middle of this year another vessel that removes plastic trash from rivers.



The vessel, built by Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup, is sponsored by British band Coldplay.



“Without action, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, which is why The Ocean Cleanup’s work is so vital. We’re proud to sponsor Interceptor 005 which will catch thousands of tons of waste before it reaches the ocean,” said the band.



This will be the second Interceptor to be deployed to Malaysia after the first one was received in August 2019 and placed in the Klang River.



The machine is built by Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup. (Photo: The Ocean Cleanup)

Malaysia is the first to receive the Interceptor 005. (Photo: The Ocean Cleanup)

This latest Interceptor is locally-built in partnership with Finnish firm, Konecranes at their MHE-Demag facility in Klang and is expected to catch up to 100 tonnes of trash, especially plastics, daily.



The Ocean Cleanup founder and chief executive officer, Boyan Slat said Malaysia is the first to receive the Interceptor 005, which is the first of two produced for series production and the first of the third-generation design, to tackle the world’s 1,000 most polluted rivers worldwide.



Also known in production as Neon Moon 1, the Interceptor 005 will be completed in mid-2021 and will commence operations soon after, he said in a statement.



BREAKING: @Coldplay adopts Interceptor 005, aka Neon Moon 1, to support The Ocean Cleanup’s mission to rid the oceans of plastic. pic.twitter.com/mTUolroA7A — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) March 25, 2021

According to Slat, plastic waste in the ocean eventually travels to ocean garbage patches where debris naturally accumulates in a vortex of circulating currents.



Since plastic waste can stay in the slow-moving whirlpools for years, lack of action to prevent pollution will increase adverse impact on the ecosystems, health and economies.



Aside from Malaysia, Interceptor vessels are currently being used in Indonesia and the Dominican Republic.

