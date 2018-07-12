Colombia's Duque names Alberto Carrasquilla as his finance minister

BOGOTA: Colombian President-elect Ivan Duque on Wednesday named Alberto Carrasquilla as his finance minister when he takes office in August, and said he and the central bank agreed on the need to bolster economic growth and strengthen the middle class.

Carrasquilla, 59, served as finance minister for former President Alvaro Uribe from 2003 to 2007, during Uribe's first term, and as Duque's adviser during his presidential campaign.

Duque met with the seven-member central bank board for lunch and made the announcement in a brief statement to reporters afterward.

"Carrasquilla is a very good sign for economic policy and a very good signal for international markets," Duque said.

Speaking of his meeting with the central bank board, Duque added: "We had the opportunity to talk about the economic situation of the country, the challenges in terms of growth, monetary policy and I must say that I am pleased that we are aligned with the decision to grow our country at the rate it deserves and that can strengthen middle class."

Carrasquilla studied economics at the University of Los Andes in Bogota and has a doctorate from the University of Illinois. He also worked at the Inter-American Development Bank and the central bank.

