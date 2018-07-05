Commander of pro-Islamic State militants killed in Central Mindanao: Philippine army

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 13 militants from the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), including one of its commanders, have been killed in military operations in Central Mindanao, according to the Armed Forces of Philippines.

The military operations comprising land and air strikes started on Jul 1.

“A total of 13 (BIFF militants) are killed, while on the government side, 14 were wounded and two were killed during encounters,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Gerry Besana, a spokesman for Western Mindanao Command.

“Among those killed is BIFF Commander Marrox, a known bomber and one of the prime suspects in the Mamasapano clash,” said Besana, referring to the 44 members of the Philippine police's Special Action Force who died in the January 2015 operation.

The Mamasapano clash occurred during an operation against the militant BIFF in 2015 that went awry, resulting in one of the biggest casualties suffered by Philippine police in a single incident.

According to Besana, Marrox was also behind a string of attacks against the military in central Mindanao in recent years.

“Marrox spearheaded the ambush to the troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion a year ago. His followers include escapees during the North Cotabato jail break,” said Besana.

As of press time, military operations are still on-going in Central Mindanao.

“We are gaining ground and so we are taking advantage of it,” said Brigadier-General Cirilito Sobejana, who is leading the Joint Taskforce Central military operations.

