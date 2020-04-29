Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 38

SEOUL: A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday (Apr 29), fire authorities said.

The incident happened when workers were building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80km southeast of Seoul.

A fire department official was quoted as saying the fire spread "extremely quickly", rendering people inside "unable to evacuate".



Smoke rises from a warehouse which is currently under construction, after it caught fire, in Icheon, South Korea, April 29, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

The blaze was reportedly started by an explosion during construction work involving combustible urethane used for insulation in a basement floor.



A total of 410 people including 335 firefighters, were mobilised to respond to the accident.



The fire was extinguished five hours after it occurred at 1:32 pm, Yonhap News Agency said.