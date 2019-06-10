Kelantan settlement cordoned off after Orang Asli deaths, cause of illness yet to be identified

GUA MUSANG, Kelantan: The Orang Asli village in Kuala Koh – where 14 people died and 50 were warded for respiratory complications – has been cordoned off while the authorities identify the exact cause of their illness.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Monday (Jun 10) that those affected were most possibly suffering from a secondary viral infection, but tuberculosis and leptospirosis have been ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a manganese mine in the area, and lung disease could be one of the illnesses caused by mining,” he said during a press conference at the Gua Musang Hospital.

Those in the village, a Batek indigenous tribe, say the deaths had occurred since early May.

Post-mortem on two of the deceased revealed that they had died from pneumonia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy said it is the culture of people in this nomadic tribe to leave their community when they become gravely sick.

For this outbreak, those who died when they were on the move were buried in the forest, he added.

“They have given a list of names to us. There were 14 deaths in total, including the two (on which post-mortem was performed),” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry would exhume the bodies if there was a request, but said that the two post-mortems should be sufficient to represent the situation.



The 50 patients, including one in the intensive care unit, are adults, children and babies. Forty-seven others received outpatient treatment.

They were suffering from cough, fever and breathing difficulties.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Sunday that the government was investigating allegations of water pollution, promising stern action against the culprits if the deaths were confirmed to be caused by contamination of the community’s water source.



TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER MINING WAS RESPONSIBLE: KELANTAN CHIEF MINISTER

Kelantan chief minister Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, meanwhile, said on Monday that the state government was checking with the Lands and Mines Office on whether any mining activities were approved in the settlement.

He added that it was too early to say that the disease was caused by mining activities.

The state health department decided to cordon off the settlement to keep the situation under control.

Its director Zaini Hussin said the illness is likely to be a respiratory disease. "We do not want it to spread, so we have to restrict movement in the area,” he said, adding that those entering the village must don personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly said he noted symptoms of malnourishment among the warded villagers during his visit to the hospital, while some were found to be unvaccinated.

Immediate follow-up action was needed, he added.