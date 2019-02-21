Cook arrested in Malaysia after diners complain of fatigue, hallucinations

TELUK INTAN, Perak: A cook and two of his assistants were arrested in the Malaysian state of Perak on Tuesday (Feb 19) after several customers complained of fatigue and hallucinations.



The customers had dined at the Sultana Nasi Kandar restaurant in the town of Teluk Intan on Sunday.



Acting on the complaints, an integrated operation was carried out by the State Health Department and the police at the restaurant at about 11.20am.



The arrested men, aged 30 to 70, tested positive for opiates. One of the suspects was a Bangladesh national, police said.



Police also seized several types of dishes, including coconut sambal, mutton curry, fried chicken, bean sprouts and white rice which will be sent to the Chemistry Department, said Hilir Perak district deputy police chief Yahaya Hassan.



“Also seized was a translucent plastic packet containing “kas-kas” (poppy seeds),” he added.



