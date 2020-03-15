Brunei bars residents from leaving the country as COVID-19 cases reach 50

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei said on Sunday (Mar 15) that its citizens and foreign residents in the country are barred from leaving the nation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The health ministry also said it had confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 50.



Neighbouring Malaysia reported 190 new cases on Sunday, bringing its tally to 428.

More than 240 cases in Malaysia have been linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 16,000 people from several countries, including those from Brunei.



As of Sunday, 45 of the 50 cases in Brunei have been linked to the religious gathering at the Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.



