BTS cancel Seoul concerts as COVID-19 spreads in South Korea: Agency
SEOUL: K-pop megastars BTS on Friday (Feb 28) cancelled four concerts they were due to hold in Seoul in April, their agency said, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in South Korea.
The country has so far confirmed more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19, by far the largest national total outside China.
"We regret to announce" that the Seoul concerts have been cancelled, BTS agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.
READ: BTS takes over New York’s Grand Central Terminal for ‘top secret’ performance
The four concerts, scheduled to take place between Apr 11 and 19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, home to the 1988 Games, were expected to draw "over 200,000" BTS fans.
It was "impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak", it said, creating uncertainty over the movement of staff, equipment and fans, making the cancellation "unavoidable", it said.
The move came after the boy band held a press conference to promote their new album in an empty hall on Monday because of the virus.
READ: K-pop sensation BTS' label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: Reports
BTS - or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts - are the first K-pop group to top charts in the United States and Britain.
Their latest album"Map of the Soul: 7, released last week, was the most pre-ordered South Korean album of all time, with more than four million copies sold before its release.
Explore: Real-time interactive map of all the confirmed cases reported around the world
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram