China reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, lowest since January

BEIJING: China on Thursday (Feb 27) reported 29 more deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month.

The death toll now stands at 2,744 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.

Twenty-six of the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged in December in its capital, Wuhan. Beijing and the provinces of Heilongjiang and Henan were the locations of the other three fatalities.



The daily tally of fatalities has fallen for three straight days now, hitting the lowest mark since Jan 29, when 26 deaths were reported.



China on Thursday also reported 433 new cases, with all but 24 in Hubei.

There are now nearly 78,500 cases in total.



While Hubei remains under lockdown, cities in the rest of the country are slowly returning to work, though schools remain closed and Beijing requires people returning to the capital to go into 14-day self-quarantine.



With the number of new cases outside China now exceeding those domestically, authorities are turning their attention to potential sources of infection from abroad.



The Shanghai government said it is trying to identify anyone who came into contact with a COVID-19 patient who arrived in the city from Iran, another coronavirus hotspot.

More than 40 countries and regions outside mainland China have reported infections, with cases detected for the first time in Brazil, Pakistan, Norway, Greece, Romania, Algeria and North Macedonia.



