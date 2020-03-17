Cambodia reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 24

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday (Mar 17), doubling its tally to 24.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered citizens not to travel to Europe, the United States and Iran as part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus which emerged from China late last year and has spread around the world.

He also ordered anyone returning from Europe, the United States and Iran to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival in Cambodia.



