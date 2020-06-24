China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland

SHANGHAI: China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Jun 23, down from 22 during the previous day, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Jun 24).

Seven of the total were located in the capital Beijing, down from nine on the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with more than 250 people infected since Jun 11.

China also reported three new imported cases, down from nine a day earlier, and three new asymptomatic cases, down from seven.

