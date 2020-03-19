China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases for first time, but 34 imported

BEIJING: China on Thursday (Mar 19) reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad.

The lack of domestic infections marks a major milestone in China's containment efforts, but the rise in imported cases threatens to unravel its progress.



There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the 34 imported infections, Beijing accounted for 21 cases, a daily record for the city.



China's Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province where the disease appeared in humans late last year, also reported no new confirmed cases for the first time since the outbreak.

Eight new deaths were reported in China as of the end of Wednesday, all from Hubei province, taking the country's death toll to 3,245.

A total of 80,928 people have now been confirmed to have the disease in China.



The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called the new coronavirus an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000.

Worldwide fatalities topped 8,000 and more deaths have now been recorded in Europe, the new virus epicentre, than in Asia since the outbreak first emerged in China in December.

