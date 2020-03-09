China reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

BEIJING: Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday (Mar 8), the country's National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119 as of the end of Sunday, up 22 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 21 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 18 people died.



