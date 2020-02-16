China's Hubei bans vehicle traffic to curb spread of COVID-19

SHANGHAI: The government of Hubei province, the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak, said on Sunday (Feb 16) a ban will be imposed on vehicle traffic across the province to curb the spread of the virus.

In a published document, it said police cars, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods, or other vehicles related to public service would be exempted.

It added that the province will carry out regular health checks on all residents in the province. It also stated that companies cannot resume work without first receiving permission from the government.

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.



The novel coronavirus has killed 1,665 in mainland China and more than 68,000 people have now been infected - but the number of new cases of the COVID-19 strain continued to decline.

In hardest-hit Hubei, the number of new cases slowed for a third consecutive day and at 139 on Saturday.

Global concern remains high about the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China's central Hubei province in December, with the first death outside Asia reported in France this weekend.

