China reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 4 asymptomatic ones for Jun 3

SHANGHAI: China reported one new coronavirus case and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for Jun 3, the health commission said on Thursday (Jun 4).

The National Health Commission said all five of the cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas. For Jun 2, China reported one confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but do not exhibit symptoms, as confirmed cases.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,022. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

