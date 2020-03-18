China Hubei city to relax outbound travel curbs, Beijing out of bounds

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Ezhou in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, has relaxed restrictions on outbound travel for non-resident citizens within its borders, but they will not be allowed to travel to Beijing, it said on Wednesday (Mar 18).

The city government said on its official website that people holding residence cards for regions outside Ezhou, excluding those returning to Beijing, would be permitted to drive out of the city once they have filled out a declaration.

It said the measures were aimed at helping people stranded in the city to return home or to work safely and in an orderly manner. Ezhou has reported a total of 1,394 cases of infection and 57 deaths.

Imported coronavirus cases in China outnumbered cases of location transmission for the fifth straight day as infected travellers passed through major Chinese transportation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said, down from 21 cases a day earlier. Of the new cases, 12 involved infected travellers arriving from abroad.

