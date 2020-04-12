Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday (Apr 12) reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.

Indonesia has imposed curbs on public transport ahead of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.



Public buses, trains, airplanes and ships will be allowed to fill only half their passenger seats, under a new regulation that also limits occupation of a private car to just half the seats, while a motorcycle may be ridden only by one person.

President Joko Widodo has been criticised for rejecting calls for an outright ban on the Ramadan travel home, as well as stricter lockdowns such as those imposed by neighbours.



The president declared a state of emergency last month as coronavirus deaths in the world's fourth most populous country jumped.



But he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown fearing a collapse in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where tens of millions eke out a living on poorly-paid, informal jobs.



