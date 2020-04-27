Indonesia reports 214 new COVID-19 infections, 22 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia's number of reported cases of the coronavirus has risen by 214 to 9,096, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Monday (May 27).

The number of deaths rose by 22 to 765 while 1,151 people have recovered, Yurianto said.

More than 59,000 people have been tested in Indonesia.

The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by the virus.



Since Indonesia reported its first COVID-19 death in the middle of March, just less than 10 days after President Joko Widodo announced the country’s first two COVID-19 cases, the fatality rate in the country has been consistently high between 8 per cent and 9 per cent.

This figure, calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the number of cases, is the highest in Asia.



Multiple factors contribute to Indonesia's high COVID-19 fatality rate, including poor general health and gaps in the healthcare system, said experts interviewed by CNA.



Last week, Jakarta announced that it would extend wide-scale social restrictions by four weeks, with the closures of non-essential workplaces and schools continued until May 22.

The rules include a ban on gatherings of more than five people, limiting restaurants to online delivery orders and reducing public transport.

