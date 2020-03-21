Indonesia confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, six more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia has confirmed 81 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 450 and deaths to 38, a health ministry official told reporters on Saturday (Mar 21).

This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 38 deaths, 23 were recorded in Jakarta, seven in West Java, three were in Central Java, two in Banten and one each in Bali, East Java and North Sumatra, Bernama said.



This is a developing story.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement