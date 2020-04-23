Indonesia reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday (Apr 23) reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus was 960, Yurianto said, adding that more than 48,600 people have been tested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Jakarta's governor announced an extension of wide-scale social restrictions by four weeks.

Closures of non-essential workplaces and schools in the Indonesian capital to curb further spread of the coronavirus will continue until May 22, said governor Anies Baswedan in a press conference.



The governor also reiterated a ban on Indonesia's traditional annual exodus of people returning to their home villages at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President Joko Widodo on Tuesday said Indonesia would ban "mudik", or exodus, which normally sees people streaming out of cities each year after Ramadan.

Health experts had warned that allowing millions in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country to travel could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram