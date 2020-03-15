Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1,484: NHK

TOKYO: The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday (Mar 15), increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from Hubei, China, according to NHK data.

Excluding these, there are 773 domestic cases in Japan as of 10.30am local time, according to NHK, 62 of which are new cases.



Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.

Japan's coronavirus outbreak is not at a stage that requires the government to declare an emergency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.

Abe, who made the comment at a news conference in Tokyo, also said that experts have concluded that Japan has not seen an explosive rise in coronavirus cases.

Abe and his government have been adamant the Olympics will go ahead, even as other global sporting events have been put on hold.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram