Japan identifies 15 coronavirus clusters

TOKYO: Japan's health ministry said it has identified 15 clusters of coronavirus infections around the country.

The biggest cluster was in the Osaka area, with more than 50 infections centred around a music venue, according to a document on the ministry's website. It was initially reported by Kyodo news.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Aichi and Wakayama and the city of Tokyo each had clusters of more than 10 people.

As of Sunday, 1,484 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, according to local news organisation NHK.

This includes 697 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship as well as 14 people evacuated from Hubei province on government-chartered flights.

A total of 29 people have died, including seven from the Diamond Princess.

Japan's coronavirus outbreak is not at a stage that requires the government to declare an emergency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.



Abe, who made the comment at a news conference in Tokyo, also said that experts have concluded that Japan has not seen an explosive rise in coronavirus cases.

Abe and his government have been adamant the Olympics will go ahead, even as other global sporting events have been put on hold.

