Japan PM Shinzo Abe could declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak: Report

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over COVID-19 as early as Tuesday (Apr 7) and will likely announce his plans to do so on Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy. The virus has already increased Japan's recession risk.

The move would give governors in hard-hit regions added authority to ask people to stay home, cancel events, and close schools and other public facilities.



More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan's NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government.



It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home as the city of 13 million has seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent days.

