Malaysia reports 153 new COVID-19 cases with 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday (Apr 12), raising the cumulative total to 4,683, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76.



"A total of 66 positive cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 37 of them requiring ventilators," the country's health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a media briefing on Sunday.

He added that 113 cases were discharged on Sunday, bringing the number of recovered cases to 2,108 or 45 per cent of the cumulative tally.



"After deducting the discharged cases and deaths from the cumulative total, the number of active COVID-19 cases with infectivity is 2,499. They have been isolated and given treatment," he said.

THREE DEATHS REPORTED ON SUNDAY

The three deaths reported on Sunday involved cases with underlying conditions.

The 74th death (Case 4,531) was a 54-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease.



“He was admitted to Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on Apr 11 and was confirmed to have died at 1.50am on Sunday," Dr Noor Hisham said.



The 75th fatality (Case 3,469) was a 90-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. He was admitted to Hospital Taiping, Perak on Apr 1 and died at 5.23am on the same day.



Dr Noor Hisham said the 76th person who died (Case 4,314) was a 47-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of high blood pressure.



“She was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on Apr 8 and was confirmed to have died at 7.36am today,” he said.​​​​​​​



Malaysia on Friday announced a further extension of its movement control order (MCO) by another 14 days until Apr 28.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a live address that the MCO had helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and the growth of positive cases had been controlled to a rate of 7 per cent, below the 10 per cent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.



