Malaysia reports 69 new COVID-19 cases with 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday (May 1), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071.

The number of fatalities rose by one to 103.

Of the new cases, 12 are imported while the remaining 57 are the result of local transmission, said the country's Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Thirty-nine more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,210 cases or 69 per cent of the country's total cases, he said.

Thirty-seven people are in intensive care, with 14 on ventilators.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Noor Hisham said that Malaysians should continue to stay at home and only go out when necessary.



Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia would allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, partially easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the outbreak.

